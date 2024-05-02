Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8C | ISIN: CA15135U1093 | Ticker-Symbol: CXD
Tradegate
02.05.24
11:38 Uhr
19,324 Euro
+0,074
+0,38 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,10219,33412:07
19,10219,33412:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2024 | 01:24
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cenovus Energy Inc.: Cenovus reports voting results of annual meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 1, 2024. Each matter voted on is described in greater detail in the Corporation's 2024 Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2024.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Appointment of Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation.

Votes forVotes withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
1,488,986,08899.655,218,3420.35

Election of Directors Each of the following thirteen nominees proposed by management were elected directors of the Corporation:

NomineeVotes forVotes against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
Stephen E. Bradley1,457,070,73499.832,503,4820.17
Keith M. Casey1,453,207,92999.566,366,2860.44
Michael J. Crothers1,455,760,73299.743,813,4850.26
James D. Girgulis1,081,360,20174.09378,214,01425.91
Jane E. Kinney1,451,313,03399.438,254,0470.57
Eva L. Kwok1,397,978,37395.7861,587,4564.22
Melanie A. Little1,456,542,51699.793,022,5650.21
Richard J. Marcogliese1,445,438,84299.0314,135,2740.97
Jonathan M. McKenzie1,457,327,83699.852,246,3790.15
Claude Mongeau1,377,177,33594.3582,394,6445.65
Alexander J. Pourbaix1,426,261,12597.7233,312,8532.28
Frank J. Sixt1,173,365,47580.39286,208,40319.61
Rhonda I. Zygocki1,395,277,67395.6064,287,3484.40

Cenovus welcomes Stephen E. Bradley to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bradley is a Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited, a publicly traded global property investment, development, management and utility infrastructure company, and Power Asset Holdings Limited, a publicly traded global energy investment company.

Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Hal Kvisle and Wayne Shaw, who decided not to stand for re-election. Mr. Kvisle had been a Director of Cenovus since 2018 and Mr. Shaw joined the Board following the Husky transaction in 2021.

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation An advisory resolution was passed to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Votes forVotes against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
1,427,463,15297.8032,183,5352.20

Shareholder Rights Plan A resolution was passed to amend and reconfirm the Corporation's shareholder rights plan.

Votes forVotes against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
1,409,329,26796.5550,316,6223.45

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts

InvestorsMedia
Investor Relations general line
Media Relations general line
403-766-7711403-766-7751

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.