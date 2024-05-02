Fortuna Silver Mines reported very good drill results from the exploration program at the Yessi vein in the San Jose mine in Mexico and Endeavour Silver had good news as well, the Construction of the new Terronera mine in Mexico is now 53% advanced. With good news on both companies, and the underlying silver deficit, we are very positive for Fortuna Silver and Endeavour Silver and have significantly higher price targets. Company overview: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. - https://fortunasilver.com ISIN: CA3499151080 , WKN: A0ETVA , FRA: F4S.F , TSX: FVI.TO More videos about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/fortuna-silver-mines-inc/ Endeavour Silver Corp. - http://www.edrsilver.com ISIN: CA29258Y1034 , WKN: A0DJ0N , FRA: EJD.F , TSX: EDR.TO , Valor: 1935513 More videos about Endeavour Silver Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/endeavour-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Production Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV