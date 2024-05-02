

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it doesn't plan to cut interest rates until it has 'greater confidence' that price increases are slowing.



Also weighing on sentiment, the latest HCOB PMI data showed that conditions in the French manufacturing sector continued to deteriorate at the start of the second quarter.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 67 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,919 as trading resumed after the May Day holiday.



In corporate news, office services and call center company Teleperformance surged nearly 10 percent after quarterly revenue jumped 26.7 percent, boosted by its acquisition of Dutch rival Majorel completed last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken