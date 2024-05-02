

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cigna Group (CI):



Earnings: -$0.3 billion in Q1 vs. $1.3 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.97 in Q1 vs. $4.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.875 billion or $6.47 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $6.22 per share Revenue: $57.255 billion in Q1 vs. $46.517 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

