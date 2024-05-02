LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.627 billion, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $1.516 billion, or $3.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.821 billion or $3.75 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $8.1 billion from $8.193 billion last year.
Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.627 Bln. vs. $1.516 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.35 vs. $3.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.1 Bln vs. $8.193 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.80 Full year EPS guidance: $15.30 - $15.60
