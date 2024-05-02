

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for WestRock Company (WRK):



Earnings: $15.5 million in Q2 vs. -$2.0 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q2 vs. -$7.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $101 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $4.73 billion in Q2 vs. $5.28 billion in the same period last year.



