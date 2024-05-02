

Looking ahead, for the full year, Cigna Corp. (CI) has revised up its earnings outlook, but below analysts' estimates.



The company now expects adjusted income from operations of at least $8.065 billion (up $40 million from earlier outlook), or $28.40 per share, (up $0.15 from earlier outlook) Analysts, on average, expect Cigna to earn $28.43 per share, for the year.



The company expects to generate adjusted revenue of at least $235 billion, below the analysts' estimate of $235.5 billion.



CI was trading up by 1.91 percent at $364 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Q1 Results:



Below are the earnings highlights for The Cigna Group



Earnings: -$0.3 billion in Q1 vs. $1.3 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.97 in Q1 vs. $4.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.875 billion or $6.47 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $6.22 per share Revenue: $57.255 billion in Q1 vs. $46.517 billion in the same period last year.



