Neste Corporation: Inside information: Heikki Malinen appointed as the President and CEO of Neste Corporation

Neste Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, Inside Information, 2 May 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)



Neste Corporation's Board of Directors has appointed Heikki Malinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), MBA (Harvard) as the President and CEO of Neste as of 2 November 2024, at the latest. Malinen joins Neste from Outokumpu Corporation where he has held the position of President and CEO since 2020. Malinen is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Neste, from which position he will step down before assuming the duties of the President and CEO.



"Heikki Malinen has a strong track record in developing and executing differentiated strategies, driving efficiency and leading people through a challenging business environment. He has vast experience globally from several industries, including the process industry. The Board of Directors is confident that Heikki is the right person to lead Neste forward and to execute on our growth agenda to create value for all our stakeholders," says Matti Kähkönen, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Neste.



"Neste is globally recognized as the leader in sustainable fuels and renewable feedstock solutions. The industry is still at the beginning of a decades-long transformative growth era. The growth in sustainable aviation fuels, and in the polymers and chemicals sector, is ahead of us. Neste has a world-class R&D, technological and operational foundation and talented people on which to build its future growth. I am excited to join the great team of Neste to accelerate transformation and drive the journey towards reaching the company's full potential," says Heikki Malinen, Neste's new President and CEO.CV and photo of Heikki Malinen are attached to this release.As announced on 29 April 2024, Neste's current President and CEO Matti Lehmus will continue in his position until Heikki Malinen assumes the duties of the President and CEO.Neste CorporationBoard of DirectorsFor further information: Matti Kähkönen, Chair of the Board of Directors, please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

Photo: Outokumpu Corporation

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.



As the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.



The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2023, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 22.9 billion. Read more: neste.com