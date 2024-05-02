

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $218 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $318 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $4.90 billion from $4.82 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $218 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.90 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 - $6.30 Full year revenue guidance: $20,850 -$21,450 Mln



