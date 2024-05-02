

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $310.94 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $305.71 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $1.74 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $310.94 Mln. vs. $305.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.63 to $1.65 Full year EPS guidance: $6.74 to $6.86



