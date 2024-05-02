

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $288 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $2.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $3.74 billion from $3.65 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $288 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.95 - $11.25 Full year revenue guidance: $15,325 -$15,575 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken