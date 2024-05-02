

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $599 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $552 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $634 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $2.2 billion from $2.0 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $599 Mln. vs. $552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.31 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.2 Bln vs. $2.0 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.71 - $5.81 Full year revenue guidance: $9.05bln - $9.20bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken