

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $37 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $44 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.59 billion from $3.51 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $37 Mln. vs. $44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.59 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.88 to $2.98



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken