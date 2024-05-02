

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN):



Earnings: -$114.7 million in Q1 vs. $514.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.76 in Q1 vs. $3.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.59 per share Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q1 vs. $1.67 billion in the same period last year.



