

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $722 million, or $6.27 per share. This compares with $818 million, or $7.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.116 billion or $9.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.145 billion from $3.162 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $722 Mln. vs. $818 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.27 vs. $7.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.145 Bln vs. $3.162 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken