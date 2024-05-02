

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):



Earnings: $1.19 billion in Q1 vs. -$909 million in the same period last year. EPS: $6.93 in Q1 vs. -$5.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $71 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.10 per share Revenue: $4.12 billion in Q1 vs. $3.81 billion in the same period last year.



