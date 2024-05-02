

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has warned Georgia over violent repression of peaceful protests against 'foreign influence' legislation in the country.



The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed concerns regarding the 'foreign agent' bill, the second reading of which was passed in Georgia's parliament, and condemned the violence in the streets of capital Tbilisi.



Many protesters were injured when riot police fired tear gas and water cannon to quell the demonstration Wednesday night.



Georgia's citizens are demonstrating their strong attachment to democracy, and the Georgian government should heed this clear message, von der Leyen said in a statement.



The European Council in December gave Georgia candidate status and set out a clear path to the opening of accession negotiations.



'We expect the Georgian government to take swift action on the measures they have committed to take as a candidate country. Georgia is at a crossroads. It should stay the course on the road to Europe,' she added.



The United States alleged that the 'foreign influence' legislation is Kremlin-inspired. 'Members of the ruling party have been clear that the intent of the law is to silence critical voices and destroy Georgia's vibrant civil society, which serves as a critical check on government in any democratic nation,' State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.



He reminded that The statements and actions of the Georgian government are incompatible with the democratic values that underpin membership in the EU and NATO and thus jeopardize Georgia's path to Euro-Atlantic integration.



Miller condemned the use of violence against peaceful protests, including against journalists covering the demonstrations.



