

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $153 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.4% to $2.033 billion from $1.448 billion last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $153 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.033 Bln vs. $1.448 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: Around $8.5 Bln



