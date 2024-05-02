ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Announces New Partnership Deal for 2024

ESE Signs Partnership with Kellogg's Pringles for the 2024 Ultraliga Esports Tournament

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Pringles for the Samsung Galaxy Ultraliga esports tournament. This partnership, facilitated by SPORTFIVE, marks one of Pringles' largest engagements in esports to date.

Pringles, owned by the Kellogg Company, has a notable history in esports, previously sponsoring the 2019-2020 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and collaborating with the G2 Esports team.

"Our partnership with Samsung Galaxy Ultraliga aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting emerging talent in esports. We're excited to contribute to the esports community in Poland," said Agnieszka Niedbala, Pringles Brand Manager for the CEE region.

As the new partner, the Pringles brand logo will be featured in all league-related materials, on social media profiles, during Polsat Games channel broadcasts, and on co-streams with popular creators. Additionally, a special Pringles commercial designed for gaming enthusiasts and esports fans will be aired during online broadcast breaks.

"The involvement of Pringles in the Samsung Galaxy Ultraliga is a significant milestone for us," remarked Jedrzej Steszewski, Director of EU Operations of ESE. "It's a promising start to the season for League of Legends enthusiasts in Europe and the surrounding region. The audience engagement we've seen is a positive indicator of the exciting developments we expect in the coming months."

About ESE Entertainment Inc. ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

