ESE Entertainment Inc.: Bombee Partners with EQCO

ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQB:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a global leader in gaming and entertainment, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bombee North America ("Bombee"), has entered into a strategic partnership with Évolution du Québec en Construction ("EQCO").

Bombee is proud to announce its sponsorship of the inaugural edition of EQCO, a landmark event uniting innovators, visionaries, and leaders from Quebec's top construction businesses.

Spearheaded by Jean-Paul Mouradian, President of JPM Marketing Solutions-a long-standing partner of Bombee-along with his collaborators Onze sur Dix Agency and Les Grands Bâtisseurs, EQCO is set to inspire progress through a full day of keynote talks, networking, and forward-thinking discussions centered on innovation, sustainability, and the future of the construction industry.

This premiere gathering will feature presentations from six renowned experts, offering insights into the future of construction through themes like technological innovation, robotics, clean energy, and more. It's a unique opportunity to help shape the next era of building and business in Quebec.

Event Details and Registration: https://eqco.ca

"At Bombee, we're committed to supporting innovation and surrounding ourselves with business leaders. We're thrilled to back an initiative like EQCO that fosters dialogue, innovation, and meaningful change," said Patrick Sciortino, Business Development, Bombee Entertainment.

"Bombee has been a long-standing partner of ours. This event wouldn't be possible without them-their expertise in event production and execution is second to none," added Jean-Paul Mouradian, President of JPM Marketing Solutions.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the strategic partnership between Bombee North America ("Bombee") and Évolution du Québec en Construction ("EQCO"); Bombee's sponsorship role and involvement in the inaugural EQCO event; the expected impact and success of the EQCO event in fostering innovation, sustainability, and progress in Quebec's construction industry; and Bombee's ability to effectively support and execute high-quality events and networking opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements indicating that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data, as well as operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release. However, such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of ESE to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to successfully execute the partnership, the continued demand for high-quality esports productions, market conditions, and changes in industry regulations. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

