ESE Entertainment Inc.: Bombee Selected to Execute Production for Bell Esports Challenge During Fan Expo Canada 2025

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTC PINK:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee"), will be delivering the technical production for the Bell Esports Challenge at Fan Expo (the "Event"), held from August 22 to 24, 2025, for the third year in a row with partners Overactive Media, Maelstrom Entertainment and Red Bull.

The Event, which is each year, sees world class players competing for a $60,000 prize pool and is free to enter. Bombee will provide technical production of the main stage, sponsor and partner integrations, event logistics and project support.

In addition to the main competition, the Red Bull Home Ground Canadian Qualifiers will be taking place on August 23, 2025 as part of the Bell Esports Challenge. Winners will have the opportunity to represent Canada at the Red Bull Home Ground World Final 2025 in New York this November.

"We're proud to support such a great Canadian event. This is the largest community-focused event of the year and always showcases amazing home ground talent," said Tamir Kastiel, CEO of Bombee Americas.

To learn more: Bell Esports Challenge - 2025

About Bombee

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world. Bombee's rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, Bombee creates unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | https://bombee.gg

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(437) 826-401

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information and, in this news release, statements respecting the following should be considered "forward-looking": (i) Bombee's role at the Event; and (ii) the anticipated scope of the Event. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/bombee-selected-to-execute-production-for-bell-esports-challenge-d-1063912