SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Secures New Three-Facility Behavioral Health Customer, New Justice Channel Partner

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a hardware/software agreement with a three-facility behavioral health provider, and a reseller agreement with a new channel partner servicing the justice, workplace safety and family law markets.

New Behavioral Health Customer

Based in Southern California, the customer1 provides the full continuum of care, from inpatient detoxification and residential treatment to outpatient services. The customer purchased and has now installed a SOBRcheck device in each of its three facilities to enable point-of-care screening. Describing it as "a game-changer", the customer believes SOBRsafe's technology will streamline operations and eliminate a costly administrative expense.

New Channel Partner

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Alcohol Monitoring Solutions DBA2 365IID has purchased an initial three SOBRcheck devices and two SOBRsure wearable wristbands, and intends to place an additional order for both in the next 30 days. 365IID is presenting the SOBRsafe technology in the San Antonio and El Paso areas for pre-trial and Drug Court applications, and for workplace safety in warehouses.

SOBRsafe has now secured 18 new accounts in 2024, compared to three accounts booked in all of 2023.

---

1The customer has asked that its name be withheld for patient privacy considerations, a request common to behavioral health and a right to privacy SOBRsafe definitively respects.

2"Doing business as"

---

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

