

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $227.7 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $203.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $312.3 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.50 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $227.7 Mln. vs. $203.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



