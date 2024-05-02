New data demonstrates 80% sustained weight loss at three years with the Allurion Program and initial positive outcomes of a novel, generative AI-powered conversational agent for obesity treatment

Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced three oral scientific presentations at the 12th Congress of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders European Chapter (IFSO-EC) held in Vienna, Austria on 2-4 May 2024.

Presentations include data from a survey of 133 patients across seven international obesity centers that shows patients on the Allurion Program lost just over 15% of total body weight at 4 months, and maintained over 80% of their total body weight loss three years after completing the Program. In addition, 72% of patients reported that three years after the Program, their eating habits had remained healthier.

Data from previous studies demonstrated that patients using the Allurion Program maintained an average of 96% of their weight loss one year after the Allurion Program1 , and that by using an intensive follow up, Program patients can continue to lose weight after balloon residency2. This survey provides additional insight into even longer-term outcomes.

"Long-term weight maintenance after significant weight loss is notoriously difficult to achieve," said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. "The Allurion Program is intended to deliver a significant amount of weight loss in a short period of time and simultaneously help individuals make durable changes to their lifestyle and behavior. These findings underscore how effective Allurion's comprehensive program can be in driving long-term weight maintenance."

Presentations will also include data on the initial experiences with Coach Iris, Allurion's novel, AI-powered weight loss coach.

A study of 33 patients on the Allurion Program was conducted to explore perceptions concerning interactions with traditional chatbots and to inform the development of Coach Iris. Interviews revealed chatbots were typically deemed frustrating, impersonal, and rigid, with skepticism about their ability to provide meaningful support. However, after real-world utilization of the Coach Iris prototype, surveys demonstrated high satisfaction with its support quality (94%), personalization (84%), information accuracy (100%), and safety and trustworthiness (89%).

"Despite initial skepticism towards traditional chatbots, patients testing Allurion's innovative, generative AI-powered coach felt that it was personalized, trustworthy and had an empathetic and non-judgmental tone," said Regina Barzilay, Ph.D., MIT Distinguished Professor for AI and Health, and member of Allurion's Scientific Advisory Board. "This insight indicates that past chatbot experiences may not dictate future acceptance of AI-powered conversational agents, emphasizing the importance of fine-tuning models to meet patient needs."

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: Achieving Sustained Weight Loss at 3-Years with a Swallowable Gastric Balloon Program

Presenter: Roberta Ienca, M.D., Weight Management Center, Nuova Villa Claudia Clinic

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 2nd, 16:30-18:00

Title: Think FAST: A novel framework to evaluate and monitor the Fidelity, Accuracy, Safety, and Tone of an AI Conversational Agent supporting patients receiving obesity treatment

Presenter: Martha Neary, M.Sc.,Senior Manager Behavioral Medicine, Allurion

Presentation Date: Friday, May 3rd, 09:00-10:30

Title: Assessing Perceptions and Experience of Using a Novel AI Conversational Agent Fine-Tuned for Patients on a Swallowable Gastric Balloon Program

Presenter: Zoe Griffiths, Bsc,. RD, Senior Director Behavioral Medicine, Allurion

Presentation Date: Friday, May 3rd, 09:00-10:30

For more information about IFSO-EC, please visit: https://www.ifso-ec2024.com/

Sources: 1. Ienca R et al., The Evolution of the Allurion Program for Long-Term Weight Loss: From Virtual Monitoring to a Virtual Care Suite. ZoomForward2022: European Congress on Obesity. Obes Facts. 2022;15 Suppl 1:1-240. doi:10.1159/000524469.; 2. Raftopoulos Y et al. The Swallowable Gastric Balloon Significantly Enhances an Intensive Lifestyle Intervention Program for Weight Loss: Final Short and Long Term Results up to 1 Year after Balloon Placement. Presented at the 37th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Metabolic Bariatric Surgery; June 10-12, 2021; virtual.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world's first and only swallowable, procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

