

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $153 million, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $3.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $2.8 billion from $2.7 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $153 Mln. vs. $129 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.87 vs. $3.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.8 Bln vs. $2.7 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken