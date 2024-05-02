NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PJT Partners Inc. (the "Company" or "PJT Partners") (NYSE: PJT) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Revenues

The following table sets forth revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 % Change (Dollars in Millions) Revenues Advisory $ 288.7 $ 168.1 72 % Placement 34.5 27.6 25 % Interest Income & Other 6.2 4.3 44 % Total Revenues $ 329.4 $ 200.0 65 %

Total Revenues of $329 million in the current quarter, up 65% from $200 million in the prior year.

Advisory Revenues of $289 million, up 72% from $168 million in the prior year. The increase in Advisory Revenues was due to significant increases in restructuring, strategic advisory and private capital solutions revenues.

Placement Revenues of $34 million, up 25% from $28 million in the prior year. The increase in Placement Revenues was due to an increase in fund placement revenues.

Interest Income & Other of $6 million, up 44% from $4 million in the prior year. The increase in Interest Income & Other was principally due to higher interest income.

Expenses

The following table sets forth information relating to the Company's expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP As Adjusted GAAP As Adjusted (Dollars in Millions) Expenses Compensation and Benefits $ 228.9 $ 228.9 $ 133.0 $ 133.0 % of Revenues 69.5 % 69.5 % 66.5 % 66.5 % Non-Compensation $ 46.6 $ 45.2 $ 37.8 $ 36.5 % of Revenues 14.1 % 13.7 % 18.9 % 18.2 % Total Expenses $ 275.5 $ 274.2 $ 170.8 $ 169.5 % of Revenues 83.6 % 83.2 % 85.4 % 84.8 % Pretax Income $ 53.9 $ 55.2 $ 29.2 $ 30.4 % of Revenues 16.4 % 16.8 % 14.6 % 15.2 %

Compensation and Benefits Expense

Compensation and Benefits Expense was $229 million for the current quarter compared with $133 million in the prior year. The increase in Compensation and Benefits Expense was driven by the combination of higher revenues and a higher accrual rate compared with the prior year. The compensation accrual rate was 69.5% for the current quarter compared with 66.5% in the prior year and 69.8% for full year 2023.

Non-Compensation Expense

GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $47 million for the current quarter compared with $38 million in the prior year. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $45 million for the current quarter compared with $36 million in the prior year.

The increase in GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense for the current quarter compared with the prior year was principally due to increases in Other Expenses, Occupancy and Related and Travel and Related expenses. Other Expenses increased principally due to higher bad debt expense. Occupancy and Related increased principally due to the further expansion and lease term extension of our New York headquarters. Travel and Related increased due to increased levels of business travel.

Provision for Taxes

As of March 31, 2024, PJT Partners Inc. owned 61.3% of PJT Partners Holdings LP. PJT Partners Inc. is subject to corporate U.S. federal and state income tax while PJT Partners Holdings LP is subject to New York City unincorporated business tax and other entity-level taxes imposed by certain state and foreign jurisdictions. Please refer to Note 11. "Stockholders' Equity" in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in " Part II. Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for further information about the corporate ownership structure. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was 1.0% and 4.1%, respectively.

In calculating Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, the Company has assumed that all outstanding partnership units in PJT Partners Holdings LP ("Partnership Units") (excluding partnership units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged into shares of the Company's Class A common stock, subjecting all of the Company's income to corporate-level tax.

The effective tax rate for Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 22.0% compared with 25.3% for full year 2023.

Capital Management and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, the Company held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $236 million and had no funded debt.

During the first quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of Class A common stock in the open market, exchanged 0.2 million Partnership Units for cash and net share settled 0.3 million shares of Class A common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations. In total during the first quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 1.5 million share equivalents at an average price of $99.04 per share.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's remaining repurchase authorization was $406 million.

The Company intends to repurchase 0.1 million Partnership Units for cash on May 9, 2024 at a price to be determined by the volume-weighted average price per share of the Company's Class A common stock on May 6, 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of PJT Partners Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 20, 2024 to Class A common stockholders of record as of June 5, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following represent key performance measures that management uses in making resource allocation and/or compensation decisions. These measures should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes the following non-GAAP measures, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating results: Adjusted Pretax Income; Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, in total and on a per-share basis (referred to as "Adjusted EPS"); Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense. These non-GAAP measures, presented and discussed in this earnings release, remove the significant accounting impact of: (a) intangible asset amortization associated with the acquisition of PJT Capital LP and the acquisition of CamberView; and (b) the net change to the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and further detail regarding the adjustments are provided in the Appendix.

To help investors understand the effect of the Company's ownership structure on its Adjusted Net Income, the Company has presented Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted. This measure illustrates the impact of taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes a number of adjustments, including the tax benefits of the adjustments for transaction-related amortization expense.

Appendix

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited)

Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)

Footnotes

PJT Partners Inc. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Advisory $ 288,681 $ 168,090 Placement 34,489 27,585 Interest Income and Other 6,223 4,313 Total Revenues 329,393 199,988 Expenses Compensation and Benefits 228,928 133,043 Occupancy and Related 12,161 10,011 Travel and Related 9,101 6,972 Professional Fees 8,349 6,927 Communications and Information Services 4,778 4,077 Depreciation and Amortization 3,498 3,443 Other Expenses 8,675 6,322 Total Expenses 275,490 170,795 Income Before Provision for Taxes 53,903 29,193 Provision for Taxes 531 1,207 Net Income 53,372 27,986 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 20,749 10,650 Net Income Attributable to PJT Partners Inc. $ 32,623 $ 17,336 Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 1.27 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.67 Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding Basic 25,690,530 25,231,815 Diluted 28,168,504 26,918,511

PJT Partners Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Net Income $ 53,372 $ 27,986 Less: GAAP Provision for Taxes 531 1,207 GAAP Pretax Income 53,903 29,193 Adjustments to GAAP Pretax Income Amortization of Intangible Assets(1) 1,230 1,230 Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(2) 91 25 Adjusted Pretax Income 55,224 30,448 Adjusted Taxes(3) 795 1,431 Adjusted Net Income 54,429 29,017 If-Converted Adjustments Less: Adjusted Taxes(3) (795 ) (1,431 ) Add: If-Converted Taxes(4) 12,149 7,909 Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted $ 43,075 $ 22,539 GAAP Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 1.27 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.67 GAAP Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding Basic 25,690,530 25,231,815 Diluted 28,168,504 26,918,511 Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted Per Share $ 0.98 $ 0.54 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding, If-Converted 43,737,118 41,684,276

PJT Partners Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data - continued (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Non-Compensation Expenses Occupancy and Related $ 12,161 $ 10,011 Travel and Related 9,101 6,972 Professional Fees 8,349 6,927 Communications and Information Services 4,778 4,077 Depreciation and Amortization 3,498 3,443 Other Expenses 8,675 6,322 GAAP Non-Compensation Expense 46,562 37,752 Amortization of Intangible Assets(1) (1,230 ) (1,230 ) Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(2) (91 ) (25 ) Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense $ 45,241 $ 36,497

PJT Partners Inc.

Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)

The following table provides a summary of weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 for both basic and diluted shares. The table also provides a reconciliation to If-Converted Shares Outstanding assuming that all Partnership Units and unvested PJT Partners Inc. restricted stock units ("RSUs") were converted to shares of the Company's Class A common stock:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - GAAP Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP 25,690,530 25,231,815 Dilutive Impact of Unvested RSUs(5) 2,477,974 1,686,696 Diluted Shares Outstanding, GAAP 28,168,504 26,918,511 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - If-Converted Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP 25,690,530 25,231,815 Unvested RSUs(5) 2,477,974 1,686,696 Partnership Units(6) 15,568,614 14,765,765 If-Converted Shares Outstanding 43,737,118 41,684,276 As of March 31, 2024 2023 Fully-Diluted Shares Outstanding(7) 46,597,467 44,367,647

As of March 31, 2024, in relation to awards granted containing both service and market conditions, the Company achieved a dividend adjusted 20-day volume-weighted average share price of the Company's Class A common stock in excess of $103. Cumulatively, 1.4 million share equivalents were included in the Company's fully-diluted share count, of which 0.6 million had satisfied both service and market conditions, with the remaining 0.9 million vesting pursuant to ongoing service conditions. In addition, 1.2 million share equivalents had not yet satisfied certain market conditions and were therefore excluded from any share count calculations.

Footnotes

(1) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income amounts for the amortization of intangible assets that are associated with the acquisition of PJT Capital LP on October 1, 2015 and the acquisition of CamberView on October 1, 2018. (2) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income the net change to the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Such amounts are reflected in Other Expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, considering both current and deferred income tax effects for the current ownership structure. (4) Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy market conditions) have been exchanged for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes a number of adjustments, including the tax benefits of the adjustments for amortization expense. (5) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury method of unvested RSUs that have a remaining service requirement. (6) Represents the number of shares assuming the conversion of all Partnership Units, including Partnership Units that achieved certain market conditions as of the date those conditions were achieved, and excludes Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions. (7) Assumes all Partnership Units and unvested RSUs have been converted to shares of the Company's Class A common stock. As of March 31, 2024, 1.2 million share equivalents that had yet to satisfy certain market conditions were excluded from any share count calculations. Note: Amounts presented in tables above may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

