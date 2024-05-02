UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the first quarter report for 2024 on May 7, 10:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.
The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.
Date and time: Tuesday, May 7, 10:00-10:30 am CEST
The presentation can be followed live via webcast at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TukFP5Laenw.
After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at senzime.com/investors.
For further information, please contact:
Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com
Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com
About Senzime
Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.
Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq:SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX:SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.
Attachments
Invitation to live presentation of Senzime's first quarter 2024 report
SOURCE: Senzime
View the original press release on accesswire.com