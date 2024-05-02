Anzeige
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
02.05.24
09:59 Uhr
0,561 Euro
-0,024
-4,10 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2024 | 14:26
Invitation to Live Presentation of Senzime's First Quarter 2024 Report

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the first quarter report for 2024 on May 7, 10:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Tuesday, May 7, 10:00-10:30 am CEST

The presentation can be followed live via webcast at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TukFP5Laenw.

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at senzime.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq:SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX:SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Invitation to live presentation of Senzime's first quarter 2024 report

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
