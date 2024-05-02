Invitation to live presentation of Senzime's first quarter 2024 report

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the first quarter report for 2024 on May 7, 10:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Tuesday, May 7, 10:00-10:30 am CEST

The presentation can be followed live via webcast at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TukFP5Laenw.

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at senzime.com/investors.