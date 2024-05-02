

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $767 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $655 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $852 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $2.80 billion from $2.47 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $767 Mln. vs. $655 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.



