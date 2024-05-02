

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. trade deficit edged slightly lower in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $69.4 billion in March from a revised $69.5 billion in February



Economists had expected the trade deficit to inch up to $69.1 billion from the $68.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The report said the value of imports slumped by 1.6 percent to $327.0 billion, while the value of exports tumbled by 2.0 percent to $257.6 billion.



