The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 26, 2024, the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has granted the Company a management cease trade order ("MCTO") in respect of its delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications, all for the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The MCTO prohibits the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company from trading in the securities of the Company for so long as the Annual filings are not filed. During this period, the Company has also undertaken not to, directly or indirectly, issue or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities of the Company.

The Company will issue a news release announcing completion of filing of the Annual Filings at such time as they are completed and filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in under National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"), including issuing bi- weekly default status reports by way of news releases, which will be filed on SEDAR+.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is reimagining and reinventing food today so that our planet can feed 10 billion people tomorrow. A Foodtech-driven company at the forefront of sustainable consumer food and beverage evolution, Planting Hope transforms nutrient-dense, widely cultivated crops into innovative, nutrient-rich products that reimagine pantry staples in the largest, fastest growing global food categories.

Our award-winning breakthrough brands, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® High-Protein Veggie Rice, and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, are not only disrupting global markets but also significantly reducing environmental footprints. Available across the US and Canada in grocery retailers (Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets), through foodservice operators (CAVA Mediterranean restaurants - NYSE: CAVA), and e- commerce and alternative retail channels (Amazon, QVC), our products blend culinary innovation with advanced technology, offering breakthrough products with wide moats. Our products are poised to disrupt global food and beverage categories, make a positive impact on the world, and provide investors with valuable opportunities in the growing sustainable food market.

This is the food that Gen Z is demanding and that Gen Alpha will grow up with: this is the future of food.

Explore mor eat plantinghopecompany.com

For Planting Hope product sales and distribution opportunities, please contact James Curley, EVP of Sales, at james@plantinghopecompany.com.

