German certification body TÜV Rheinland has announced the certification of the first organic photovoltaic (OPV) product - an organic PV foil from Germany's Heliatek - based on the IEC 61215 standard. Germany's TÜV Rheinland said it has certified an OPV product according to the IEC 61215 standard for the first time. This standard is the most popular standard for the solar market and defines the basic requirements for the design approval and qualification process of terrestrial PV modules designed for long-term operation in open-air climates. TÜV Rheinland said it awarded the certification to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...