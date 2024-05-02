Maximus: Celebrating Volunteer Week Through the Power of Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Maximus

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and harness the power of many individuals coming together to make change. It reminds us that when we come together, we have the power to tackle society's most significant challenges, help build stronger communities, and be a force that transforms the world.

As we recognize Volunteer Week, the Foundation would like to celebrate the contributions of our employee Ambassadors, including the Foundation Board, who continue to take opportunities to serve their community. In March, the Board came together to roll up their sleeves and volunteer with Foundation grantee partner Cornerstones.

Cornerstones' mission is to promote stability, empowerment, and hope through support, advocacy, and community-building for individuals and families in need. They achieve their mission through comprehensive programs and wrap-around services that solve urgent or ongoing requirements for housing, childcare, food, or financial assistance, intending to sustain healthy families, secure housing, and financial independence.

Volunteering with Cornerstones allowed the board members and staff to witness firsthand the organization's impact on the lives of individuals and families while actively engaging to learn more about the community and contribute to positive change. "One of the things I enjoy most about involvement with the Maximus Foundation is interacting with the organizations we support and seeing firsthand the impact they have in our communities, " Byron French, Maximus Managing Director and Foundation Board Member, said.?"I loved sharing this experience with fellow Maximus Foundation Board Members in the project we did at Cornerstones, an organization doing tremendous work not far from our corporate office."

Like many nonprofit organizations worldwide, Cornerstones relies heavily on volunteer support to fulfill its mission. During Volunteer Week and throughout the year, we all can lend our time, expertise, and resources to amplify further the impact of those doing work in our community.

In celebration of Volunteer Week, the Foundation thanks its supporters for their invaluable contributions to giving back and invites everyone to explore opportunities to get involved and make a meaningful difference in their community. Whether it's through amplifying nonprofits through social media, organizing fundraising drives, or visiting a local nonprofit to learn about the issues affecting our communities, we can all do something to be the change we wish to see in the world.

Giving back to the communities we serve

The Maximus Foundation is one of the ways Maximus employees are doing something greater together. Established by the Maximus Board of Directors in 2000, the Maximus Foundation is an independent, employee-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Employee donors pool their charitable contributions together through the Foundation, double their impact on the grantmaking program through Maximus' dollar-for-dollar matching pledge, and make their voices heard by nominating and voting for future grantee partners. Though the Foundation focuses its giving strategy on grantmaking, it also helps coordinate corporate-wide humanitarian efforts and empowers employees to donate their time and skills to nonprofits. Their inspired giving and volunteerism help accelerate the missions of nonprofits on the frontlines of the communities we serve. Learn more at ?maximus.com/foundation.

Maximus Foundation Board and Staff (Back row left to right) Byron French, Benjamin Coss, Kinte Ibbott, Paula Wales, Ashley Hackett, Terrence Raftery, David Casey. (Front row left to right) Jessica Smith, Jessica Batt, Arvenita W. Cherry, Ph.D., and Alhassan Elbarasse. (Board members not pictured): Kelly Blaschke Treharne, Kenneth Fisher, Ferdinand Morales, Lisa Simmons, and Julia Willis.

