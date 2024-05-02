

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced more than $26.9 million to nine states, 27 local governments and one Tribe for the next round of formula grants through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program.



This program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and managed by DOE's Office of State and Community Energy Programs (SCEP).



Funds will be deployed to advance crucial clean energy and infrastructure upgrades by state governments, local governments, and Tribes to reduce energy use, curb fossil fuel emissions, and improve energy efficiency.



Together with other DOE initiatives, this program will support communities in the nation's clean energy transition and in meeting the President's goal of a net-zero economy by 2050.



This is the fifth tranche of formula awards granted to EECBG Program eligible entities since the initial awards were announced in October 2023.



The awards announced this month include governments that will use EECBG Program funds to install EV charging infrastructure, develop e-bike incentive programs, conduct municipal building energy audits, and provide efficiency retrofits and upgrades for low-income communities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken