MD Clarity Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Ensure Healthcare Providers are Paid In Full

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / MD Clarity, a provider of patient pre-service estimate and provider revenue optimization software, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to enable pre-service patient cost estimates and deposits, detect variances between payer payments and contracted rates, and provide data to negotiate managed care agreements from a position of strength. MD Clarity's software platform benefits healthcare providers by improving net revenue, accounts receivable days, cost-to-collect, and other key financial metrics for revenue cycle and finance teams.

"Providers deserve to be paid fairly by health insurers, and patients have a right to know what the financial impact will be on them when getting care," said Dan Freeman, MD Clarity's CEO. "Partnering with athenahealth enables a seamless experience for providers to ensure they are being paid optimally for all of their patient encounters and are delivering a transparent financial experience to patients."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, MD Clarity joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about MD Clarity's new integrated application, please visit MD Clarity's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About MD Clarity

MD Clarity is a powerful software platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, and managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle and Finance teams of healthcare organizations to boost their cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

