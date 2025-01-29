Ambience Healthcare Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Support Clinicians with AI-assisted Documentation, Point of Care CDI & Coding, and Care Coordination

Ambience Healthcare, the leading enterprise AI platform for documentation, CDI & coding, and care coordination, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, Ambience's AI technology, which recently received a 97.7% Spotlight Report score from KLAS Research in the Ambient AI category*, is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers.

"Ambience is already live with athenahealth customers across a wide variety of specialties and platform capabilities. We are seeing tangible results across time savings and decreased feelings of burnout for clinicians. By improving CDI and coding accuracy, Ambience also pays for itself without needing to ask clinicians to see more patients," said Mike Ng, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambience Healthcare. "Joining the athenahealth Marketplace represents an exciting milestone in our journey to bring cutting-edge AI technology to even more clinicians throughout the United States."

Ambience Healthcare's integration within the athenahealth Marketplace offers healthcare organizations a highly customizable and deeply integrated AI-assisted scribing and coding solution. This includes support for ICD-10 and CPT coding, and streamlined generation of patient-facing after-visit summaries. Ambience has built specialty-specific AI models for 100+ specialties and subspecialties, and implementation of the platform involves customization at both the organization and user level. Additionally, Ambience's Marketplace solution is optimized for both mobile and browser-based use, ensuring clinicians across modalities can leverage its powerful technology.

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Ambience Healthcare joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Ambience Healthcare's new integrated AI application, please visit Ambience Healthcare's product listing page on the Marketplace.

*This report was written with limited data.

About Ambience Healthcare

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

