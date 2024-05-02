Equinix and Sembcorp Power have signed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Singapore. Sembcorp will supply 105 MW to Equinix's data centers in Singapore, including 75 MW of solar, for up to 18 years. Sembcorp, a Singaporean energy company, has signed two long-term PPAs with subsidiaries under US data center giant Equinix. Sembcorp's wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Power, will supply 105 MW of power to Equinix for its data centers in Singapore, for a period of up to 18 years. The capacity will consist of 75 MW of solar from Sembcorp's renewable energy portfolio and 30 MW from ...

