

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $239.65 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $115.55 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $3.07 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $239.65 Mln. vs. $115.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.65 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



