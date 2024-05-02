

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):



Earnings: -$126 million in Q1 vs. $3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.79 in Q1 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14 million or $0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q1 vs. $1.09 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

