

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.79 billion, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $2.02 billion, or $3.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 billion or $2.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $6.12 billion from $6.04 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.79 Bln. vs. $2.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.10 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.12 Bln vs. $6.04 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken