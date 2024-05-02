

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huntsman Corp. (HUN):



Earnings: -$37 million in Q1 vs. $153 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q1 vs. $0.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$11 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.06 per share Revenue: $1.47 billion in Q1 vs. $1.61 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken