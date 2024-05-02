

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $171 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $4.16 billion from $4.47 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $171 Mln. vs. $199 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.16 Bln vs. $4.47 Bln last year.



