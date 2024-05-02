

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):



Earnings: -$1.54 billion in Q1 vs. $1.94 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.39 in Q1 vs. $1.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $131 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q1 vs. $2.12 billion in the same period last year.



