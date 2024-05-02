

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $202.2 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $161.1 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $317.6 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.67 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $202.2 Mln. vs. $161.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 to $3.30



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken