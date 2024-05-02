

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $35.23 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $29.53 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37.67 million or $2.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $469.76 million from $500.15 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $35.23 Mln. vs. $29.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $469.76 Mln vs. $500.15 Mln last year.



