

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $106.4 million or $0.58 per share, compared to $97.3 million or $0.57 per share last year.



Nareit FFO for the quarter was $200.0 million or $1.08 per share, compared to $186.5 million or $1.08 per share last year.



Core operating earnings for the quarter were $193.1 million or $1.04 per share, compared to $177.8 million or $1.03 per share last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.47 per share and revenues of $358.53 million for the quarter.



Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company now expects earnings of $1.96 to $2.02 per share and Nareit FFO per share of $4.15 to $4.21. Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.87 to $1.93 per share and Nareit FFO of $4.14 to $4.20 per share.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken