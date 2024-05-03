

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release March figures for home loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, loans were up 1.6 percent on month and investment lending added 1.2 percent.



Singapore will provide March data for retail sales; in February, sales were up 3.0 percent on month and 8.4 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see March numbers for retail sales; in February, sales were up 1.9 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in China remain shuttered for Labor Day, and will reopen on Monday. Japan is also off for Constitution Memorial Day.



