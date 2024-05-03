WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $432 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $336 million or $0.50 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.09 billion from $3.24 billion last year.
The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $432 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.09 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.87 to $1.97
