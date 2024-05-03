

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK), a German packaging and bottling machine maker, reported that its first quarter profit share of the company's shareholders rose 3.6% to 65.8 million euros from last year's 63.5 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 2.08 euros from 2.01 euros in the previous year.



Earnings before taxes or EBT climbed by 7.2% year-over-year to 89.0 million euros.



Revenue for the first quarter increased about 4.0% to 1.25 billion euros from 1.20 billion euros in the previous year. There were fewer working days in the reporting period than in the prior-year quarter. In addition, Krones has consolidated the revenue of the recently acquired Netstal Maschinen AG only since 28 March 2024.



At the end of March 2024, the company had an order backlog totalling 4.36 billion euros. The order backlog thus showed an increase of 15.3% on the prior-year figure.



Looking ahead for 2024, the company still expects a revenue growth of 9 percent to 13 percent with EBITDA margin of 9.8 percent to 10.3 percent.



