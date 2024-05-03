

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK), a German real estate company, on Friday registered a net profit for the first-quarter of 99.3 million euros, compared with a loss of 667.9 million euros, posted for the same period last year.



Excluding items, earnings before taxes increased to 141.3 million euros or 0.36 euro per share from previous year's 136.8 million euros or 0.34 euro per share.



Adjusted EBITDA stood at 163.2 million euros as against 159.6 million euros in 2023.



Value-add adjusted EBITDA was 3.1 million euros, up from previous year's 2.2 million euros.



Excluding items, Rental EBITDA moved up to 160.4 million euros from last year's 156.5 million euros.



The number of owned residential units was 139,940, down from last year's 140,078.



The Net Asset Value or NAV, formerly EPRA NTA, was at 17.010 billion euros or 42.85 euros per share, compared with 16.976 billion euros or 42.77 euros per share, recorded for the previous quarter.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken