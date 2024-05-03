Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: A19EWG | ISIN: XS1582205040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:15 Uhr
97,65 Euro
+0,02
+0,02 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
03.05.2024 | 09:10
Statkraft AS: Release of first quarter results 2024

Statkraft discloses first quarter results for 2024 on Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.


