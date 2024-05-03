Statkraft discloses first quarter results for 2024 on Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.
Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.
|09:10
|Statkraft AS: Release of first quarter results 2024
|Statkraft discloses first quarter results for 2024 on Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.
Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service
|Di
|Research and Markets: Norway Power Market Outlook Report 2024: Capacity, Generation, and Consumption 2010-2022 and Forecasts to 2035 Featuring Statkraft, Hafslund E-Co, Norsk Hydro, Lyse, & Agder Energi - ResearchAndMarkets.com
|The "Norway Power Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report discusses the power market structure of Norway and provides historical and forecast...
|25.04.
|Stromlieferverträge: Scatec unterzeichnet PPA mit Statkraft für Solarkraftwerk in Brasilien
|24.04.
|Scatec ASA: Scatec signs PPA with Statkraft for new 142 MW solar plant in Brazil
|Oslo, 24 April 2024: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft Energia do Brasil Ltda in Brazil, for a 142 megawatt...
|22.04.
|Statkraft und Alterric: Schliessen Stromabnahmeverträge für Windparks in ganz Deutschland